Grove Bank & Trust Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.88. The stock had a trading volume of 222,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,718. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $234.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

