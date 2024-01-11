Grove Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27,860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 152,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,391,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $304.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.32 and a 1-year high of $306.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

