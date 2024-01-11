Grove Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after buying an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

TT traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.54. 122,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $247.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

