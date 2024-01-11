Grove Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VB stock traded down $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $206.78. 173,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.25 and a 200-day moving average of $196.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.