Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.48. 156,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,600. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.