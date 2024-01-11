Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USHY. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,265,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,606.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 841,307 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period.

BATS:USHY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,437 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.17.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

