Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2024

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHYFree Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USHY. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,265,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,606.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 841,307 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:USHY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,437 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.17.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.