Grove Bank & Trust Sells 204 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.33. 757,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,132. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

