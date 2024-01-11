Grove Bank & Trust Sells 2,459 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.42. The company had a trading volume of 938,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,441. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

