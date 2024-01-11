Grove Bank & Trust Sells 2,544 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.32. The stock had a trading volume of 430,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,083. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

