Grove Bank & Trust Sells 2,817 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.3% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.77. 7,674,172 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.