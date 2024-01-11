GSG Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. AppLovin comprises approximately 0.6% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APP. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $12,857,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,088,622 shares in the company, valued at $280,425,886.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $12,857,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,088,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,425,886.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $2,054,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,291,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,847,767.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock worth $51,027,923. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.36. 494,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,963. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $45.10.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.