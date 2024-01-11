GSG Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CorMedix by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,542 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CorMedix by 614.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,438,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 467.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 669,991 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 3,051.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 664,473 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 477,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

CRMD stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.46. 102,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,212. CorMedix Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $189.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.97.

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CorMedix from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CorMedix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

