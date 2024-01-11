GSG Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,014 iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises about 0.6% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. GSG Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 563,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 355,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.10. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $38.73 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

