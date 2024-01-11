GSG Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 0.7% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.50. The stock had a trading volume of 402,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,744. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $106.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.