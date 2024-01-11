GSG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,052 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,828,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 850,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,302,000 after purchasing an additional 111,433 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 61,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.66. 794,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,548. The company has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.43.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

