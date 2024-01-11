GSG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 85,674 First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GSG Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,669 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,550,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,876,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,771,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,533,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 78,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,882. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.