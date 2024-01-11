GSG Advisors LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,109 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 0.6% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,576 shares of company stock valued at $118,482,205. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.95.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PANW traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $320.16. 1,769,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,102. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.60, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $325.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.65.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

