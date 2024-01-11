GSG Advisors LLC Invests $490,000 in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.33. 283,793 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.05. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

