GSG Advisors LLC Invests $758,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDB stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $60.40. 6,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,793. The firm has a market cap of $561.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.15. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $61.37.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

