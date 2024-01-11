GSG Advisors LLC Invests $759,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,125,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,777. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

