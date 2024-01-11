GSG Advisors LLC Invests $974,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.02 and a 52 week high of $167.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

