GSG Advisors LLC Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. CVRx accounts for 1.2% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GSG Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of CVRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of CVRx by 4.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 430,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CVRx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 501,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,388,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CVRx from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of CVRx stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,654. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $574.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.53. CVRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. CVRx had a negative net margin of 121.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

