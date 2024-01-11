GSG Advisors LLC Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $435.82. 1,522,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,516,630. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $439.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $422.47 and its 200-day moving average is $410.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

