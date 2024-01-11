GSG Advisors LLC Makes New $541,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,324,000 after purchasing an additional 137,311 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $158.31. 282,604 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.00.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

