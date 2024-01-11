GSG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 159,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 222,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 269,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,796,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.53. 449,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.