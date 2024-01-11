GSG Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for approximately 2.3% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. GSG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,357,000 after acquiring an additional 262,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,026,000 after acquiring an additional 266,091 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,710,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,462,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.64. 100,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,464. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

