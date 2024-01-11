GSG Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.97. 103,209,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,973,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 5.22. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Marathon Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

