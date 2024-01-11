GSG Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 132,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,374,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 553,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,151,000 after purchasing an additional 71,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,667.6% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 122,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 120,483 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.80. 1,393,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,151. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average is $72.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

