GSG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 115.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded down $22.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $543.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $188.30 and a 52 week high of $727.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.50 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $553.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.96.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total transaction of $117,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total transaction of $117,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total transaction of $3,262,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $19,781,334. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

