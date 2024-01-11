GSG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,181 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ETN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.10. 250,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.74. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $242.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

