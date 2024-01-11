GSG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 311,001 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 311,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.33. The stock had a trading volume of 245,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,039. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

