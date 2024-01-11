GSG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 52,090 First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. GSG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.08. 5,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,616. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

