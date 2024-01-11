GSG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 71,247 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.84. 1,086,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,222. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

