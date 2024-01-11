GSG Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. GSG Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock remained flat at $47.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,650. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

