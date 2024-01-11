GSG Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2024

GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. GSG Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock remained flat at $47.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,650. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.