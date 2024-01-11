GSG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF accounts for about 0.7% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GSG Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,066,000 after purchasing an additional 269,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after buying an additional 124,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.82. 96,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $38.29.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.