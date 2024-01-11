GSG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.2% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.31. The company had a trading volume of 485,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

