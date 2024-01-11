GSG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
VYMI traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.47. The company had a trading volume of 685,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,001. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $58.57 and a one year high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.37.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
