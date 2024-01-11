GSG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VYMI traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.47. The company had a trading volume of 685,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,001. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $58.57 and a one year high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.37.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.