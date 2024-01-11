Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Guidewire Software worth $17,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,181. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $188,067.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,180 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

