Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 2,799,962 Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,046,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799,962 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVZ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 70.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,010,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,834 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 72.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 72.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 733,158 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 32.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,715,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 658,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.
Innoviz Technologies Price Performance
INVZ traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 558,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,358. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.14.
Innoviz Technologies Company Profile
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
