Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 2,799,962 Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,046,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799,962 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVZ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 70.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,010,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,834 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 72.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 72.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 733,158 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 32.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,715,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 658,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

INVZ traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 558,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,358. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.16% and a negative net margin of 1,689.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.