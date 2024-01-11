Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 729,100 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3,415.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729,100 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.69% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $36,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 244,502 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,152,000 after acquiring an additional 380,057 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,284,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.30. 176,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,995. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $57.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

