Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 483,042 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 483,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.06% of Marvell Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,382,127. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,557,940. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

