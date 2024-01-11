Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 44,660.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,202 shares during the quarter. NICE makes up 1.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.61% of NICE worth $65,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 13.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NICE by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in NICE by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 48,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.79. The company had a trading volume of 36,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $231.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.52 and its 200-day moving average is $190.82. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

