Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2,118.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 379,751 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $14,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after buying an additional 15,729,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.87. 1,481,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,488,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

