Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Global-e Online worth $14,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GLBE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 1.20. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

