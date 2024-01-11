Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,880 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 90,388 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.74% of InMode worth $18,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 164.2% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 987,306 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,073,000 after purchasing an additional 613,565 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in InMode by 58.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,448,000 after purchasing an additional 584,655 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the third quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 18.8% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 929,290 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 147,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INMD stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 133,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,935. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.22. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. On average, research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on InMode from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

