Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,479 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $590.41. The stock had a trading volume of 382,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,986. The company has a market cap of $268.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.46. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

