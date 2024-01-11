Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12,832.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,130 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $33,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $454.13. 67,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,550. The company has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $449.42 and a 200 day moving average of $444.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.