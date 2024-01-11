Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,277,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,779,000 after purchasing an additional 261,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.78. The company had a trading volume of 528,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

