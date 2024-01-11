Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $24.93 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $24,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.15. The company had a trading volume of 214,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.05. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.59 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

