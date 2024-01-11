Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $91.06 Million Stock Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,972,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945,194 shares during the quarter. Perion Network makes up 1.6% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 6.44% of Perion Network worth $91,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 227.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Perion Network by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.66. 47,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,091. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. On average, analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

